videoDetails

Weather Update: Cold record broken in Delhi, minimum temperature of Safdarjung 1.4 degree. Hindi News

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 02:24 PM IST

The entire North India including Delhi is currently in the grip of severe cold. It is getting bitterly cold at this time in the capital of the country. Delhi's Safdarjung recorded the hottest temperature of 1.4 degrees amid severe cold.