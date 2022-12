videoDetails

Weather Update: North India cold due to severe cold, orange alert of cold in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 01:26 PM IST

It is getting cold in all the states of North India. At the same time, the Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of cold winds in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab including Delhi-NCR. At the same time, there is also a possibility of a huge drop in temperature.