Weather Update: Outbreak of cold wave continues in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

Delhi-NCR Weather: Cold wave continues in entire North India including capital Delhi. According to the Meteorological Department, Delhiites will not get relief from the cold for the next two days. On the other hand, after January 18, once again dense fog can become a cause of trouble.