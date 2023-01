videoDetails

Weather Update: Snowfall and rain increased cold in many parts of the country, life affected

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 01:43 PM IST

Normal life is affected in Uttarakhand due to snowfall in hilly places and rain in plains. Even in Kashmir, where tourists are enjoying this season, on the other hand, many people are also facing problems due to this.