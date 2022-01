We're building a society that stands firmly on equality & social justice: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at the national launch ceremony of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore' on Thursday. Speaking at the event organised by the Brahma Kumaris, PM Modi said, "Today, a system has been created where there is no place for discrimination. We are building a society that stands firmly on the foundation of equality and social justice."