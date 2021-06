West Bengal: A new 'war' broke out between Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar!

Reiterating her demand for the removal of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said he was "corrupt" in the 1990s and "his name was in the hawala scam chargesheet". Dhankhar refuted the chief minister's allegations, accusing him of spreading "lies and misinformation".