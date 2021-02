West Bengal: JP Nadda reached Nabadwip, said-TMC hurt Bengal's identity

JP Nadda, who reached Nabadwip in West Bengal while addressing the rally, said that 10 years ago, Mamta Didi formed a government in Bengal in the name of maa, maati & manush. In 10 years, Mother was robbed, Bengal's identity was hurt, Maati was not even respected.