videoDetails

WFI President Brijbhushan Singh comments on allegations, 'I will hold a press conference in the evening'

| Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 01:26 PM IST

WFI's President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has denied the allegations of women wrestlers and said, 'I have not talked to anyone. I will answer all the allegations in the press conference in the evening.