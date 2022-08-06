What are Jagdeep Dhankhar's villagers expecting from him?

Voting took place in the Parliament for the Vice Presidential election today. A total of 725 votes have been cast out of 788. Counting of votes continues. Results will come in a while. Zee News interacted with the villagers of Jagdeep Dhankhar.

| Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 07:50 PM IST

Voting took place in the Parliament for the Vice Presidential election today. A total of 725 votes have been cast out of 788. Counting of votes continues. Results will come in a while. Zee News interacted with the villagers of Jagdeep Dhankhar.