What are the issues of the meeting regarding the Jammu-Kashmir issue ongoing at PM Residence?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with prominent political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir at his Delhi residence after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked in 2019. 14 leaders from 8 mainstream political parties, including four former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, participated in the meeting aimed at establishing the political process in the state of Kashmir.