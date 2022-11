What did BJP leader Giriraj Singh say about Rahul Gandhi's Mahakal Darshan?

| Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 01:12 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi, who set out on Bharat Jodo Yatra, will visit Mahakal in Ujjain today (November 29). Politics has intensified on Rahul Gandhi's philosophy of Mahakal and BJP has challenged Rahul Gandhi to recite the Mahamrityunjaya mantra, calling him an electoral Hindu. Listen to what BJP leader Giriraj Singh said on this issue