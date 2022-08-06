NewsVideos

What did BJP say on Srikanth who misbehaved with woman?

Probe has intensified in the case of misbehavior with a woman in Noida. In this probe, three vehicles of Shrikant have been seized. Along with this, the police has detained four people. So on this matter, BJP says that the party has nothing to do with the accused.

|Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 05:40 PM IST
