What did CM Eknath Shinde say about Shiv Sena

After becoming the Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde spoke to Zee News. He said that we are working as Shiv Sena, we have two-third majority.

| Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 10:14 AM IST

After becoming the Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde spoke to Zee News. He said that we are working as Shiv Sena, we have two-third majority.