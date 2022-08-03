What did ED say after sealing Young Indian?

Enforcement Directorate has taken major action in the National Herald case. The Central Agency has sealed the Herald House in Delhi as part of the investigation in the case of money laundering. ED's statement has come out on sealing Young Indian. ED has said that the office of Young Indian has been temporarily sealed.

| Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 08:52 PM IST

