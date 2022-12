What did Harish Rawat say on the defeat of Congress in Gujarat?

| Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 05:22 PM IST

BJP has created history by winning for the seventh time in a row by bringing a thumping majority in Gujarat. So there is a historic defeat of Congress in this election. On BJP's victory, Congress leader Harish Rawat has said that this is the result of division of votes, Aam Aadmi Party has given votes to BJP by serving them on a plate.