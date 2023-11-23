trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691559
What did Mohammed Shami say after meeting PM Modi?

|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
Mohammed Shami PM Modi Meeting: वर्ल्डकप के फाइनल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ खेले गए मुकाबले में टीम इंडिया की हार के बाद ड्रेसिंग रूम में पीएम मोदी से मुलाकात पर क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद शमी का पहली बार बयान आया है. ड्रेसिंग रूम में शमी को मोदी ने गले लगाया था जिसका वीडियो खूब वायरल हुआ. शमी का कहना है कि जब टीम इंडिया मैच हारी तब पीएम मोदी आपको विश्वास देते हैं... वो अलग ही पल होता है... शमी ने कहा कि अगर आपके पीएम साथ होते हैं तो आत्मविश्वास बढ़ता है...शमी के मुताबिक जब मनोबल गिर जाता है तो ये बहुत ज़रूरी होता है.
