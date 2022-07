What did Sanjay Raut say when Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister?

Eknath Shinde has become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has congratulated the new government of Maharashtra by holding a press conference.

| Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 12:14 PM IST

