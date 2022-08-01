What did Uddhav Thackeray said on Sanjay Raut's arrest?

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's statement has come to the fore on the arrest of Sanjay Raut. Uddhav has said that the people of the country will have to decide what they want? He said that today's politics is going on with force.

| Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 05:55 PM IST

