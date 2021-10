What if Aryan Khan's team collects the release order from the court only?

Aryan Khan got bail in the drugs case today after hearing in Bombay High Court for the third consecutive day. This hearing on Aryan Khan's bail was going on from 2:30 pm. Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, representing Aryan Khan, said, "The detailed order will be given tomorrow. Hopefully by tomorrow or Saturday they will all be out of jail".