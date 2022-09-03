NewsVideos

What is going to happen in the opposition meeting on September 8?

Who will be the face of the opposition in front of PM Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In this regard, on September 8 in Delhi, some big leaders of the opposition will meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Sep 03, 2022
Who will be the face of the opposition in front of PM Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In this regard, on September 8 in Delhi, some big leaders of the opposition will meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

