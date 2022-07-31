NewsVideos

What is Patra Chawl Land Scam, know why MP Sanjay Raut under ED's radar?

ED has taken major action against Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam case. ED has taken Sanjay Raut into custody. When Raut was brought out after being taken into custody, he was seen waving his saffron gamcha. Know in this report what is the Patra Chawl Land Scam?

Jul 31, 2022
CWG 2022 : Indian women's team beat Pakistan
Patra Chawl Case : ED starts questioning of Sanjay Raut in office : Sources
Phenomenal 19-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga from Mizoram bags second gold for India: CWG 2022 | Zee English News
TTK: ED cracks down on Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam
Patra Chawl Case : Sanjay Raut's reaction on being taken into custody by ED
