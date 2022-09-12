What is the meaning of posting a picture insulting RSS during 'Bharat Jodo' Yatra?

To strengthen the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi is taking out 'Bharat Jodo' Yatra in 12 states. During this visit of Rahul, a tweet was made from the Twitter handle of Congress. Now Congress and BJP are face to face on the same tweet. Congress tweeted a photo. In this photo, the RSS dress is seen on fire.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 10:06 PM IST

