NewsVideos

What is the meaning of posting a picture insulting RSS during 'Bharat Jodo' Yatra?

To strengthen the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi is taking out 'Bharat Jodo' Yatra in 12 states. During this visit of Rahul, a tweet was made from the Twitter handle of Congress. Now Congress and BJP are face to face on the same tweet. Congress tweeted a photo. In this photo, the RSS dress is seen on fire.

|Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 10:06 PM IST
To strengthen the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi is taking out 'Bharat Jodo' Yatra in 12 states. During this visit of Rahul, a tweet was made from the Twitter handle of Congress. Now Congress and BJP are face to face on the same tweet. Congress tweeted a photo. In this photo, the RSS dress is seen on fire.

All Videos

Is BGMI coming back to India after reports of location change in servers?
Is BGMI coming back to India after reports of location change in servers?
Taal Thok Ke: What is going to happen next on Gyanvapi?
52:4
Taal Thok Ke: What is going to happen next on Gyanvapi?
India Announce Squad For 2022 T20 World Cup
5:31
India Announce Squad For 2022 T20 World Cup
Uma Bharti Exclusive: Uma Bharti's statement regarding the court's decision on the Gyanvapi case
7:16
Uma Bharti Exclusive: Uma Bharti's statement regarding the court's decision on the Gyanvapi case
Subramanian Swamy Exclusive: The claims of the Muslim side on the Gyanvapi case have no merit: Swamy
27:11
Subramanian Swamy Exclusive: The claims of the Muslim side on the Gyanvapi case have no merit: Swamy

Trending Videos

Is BGMI coming back to India after reports of location change in servers?
52:4
Taal Thok Ke: What is going to happen next on Gyanvapi?
5:31
India Announce Squad For 2022 T20 World Cup
7:16
Uma Bharti Exclusive: Uma Bharti's statement regarding the court's decision on the Gyanvapi case
27:11
Subramanian Swamy Exclusive: The claims of the Muslim side on the Gyanvapi case have no merit: Swamy
Congress tweet on RSS,Insulting tweet on RSS,Congress tweet on BJP and RSS,congress insults RSS uniform,Bharat Jodo Yatra,congress bharat jodo yatra,rahul gandhi bharat jodo yatra,bharat jodo yatra congress,bharat yatra congress campaign,congress party bharat jodo yatra,bharat jodo yatra route,bharat jodo yatra news,bharat jodo yatra sonia gandhi,congress yatra,bharat jodo,Hindi News,bjp pc,Sambit Patra allegations on Congress,