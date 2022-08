What makes Gorkha Rifles a great regiment

The regimental strength of the Indian Army is incomplete without the Gorkha Rifles. The journey of this regiment made up of Gorkha soldiers from Nepal with the Indian Army is more than 200 years old.

| Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 12:23 AM IST

