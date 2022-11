What was Varanasi court's verdict on the Gyanvapi case?

| Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 05:02 PM IST

The Varanasi court has considered the petition of the Hindu side on the Gyanvapi case as admissible. The decision of the court has shocked the Muslim side as their petition has been been dismissed. On the decision of the court, the Hindu side has said that the decision is in our favor, it is our victory.