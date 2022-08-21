NewsVideos

When will Congress get a new president? To be announced by this date

Congress has been waiting for a new president for a long time. There is a churning going on in the party for several days regarding this. Meanwhile, there is news that the election has been announced for the post of president in the Congress party. From August 20, elections will be held for the new president of the Congress.

|Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 09:50 PM IST
Congress has been waiting for a new president for a long time. There is a churning going on in the party for several days regarding this. Meanwhile, there is news that the election has been announced for the post of president in the Congress party. From August 20, elections will be held for the new president of the Congress.

All Videos

Breaking News: 'Punjab alert' before Modi Era
2:12
Breaking News: 'Punjab alert' before Modi Era
Russia-Ukraine War: Putin's close friend killed in a bomb blast amid Russia-Ukraine war
1:45
Russia-Ukraine War: Putin's close friend killed in a bomb blast amid Russia-Ukraine war
Breaking News : Defense expert Brahma Chelani warns India about China
2:2
Breaking News : Defense expert Brahma Chelani warns India about China
AAP spokesperson Atishi raised these questions on CBI
4:37
AAP spokesperson Atishi raised these questions on CBI
Ranveer Singh caught in photoshoot controversy, summons issued
1:0
Ranveer Singh caught in photoshoot controversy, summons issued

Trending Videos

2:12
Breaking News: 'Punjab alert' before Modi Era
1:45
Russia-Ukraine War: Putin's close friend killed in a bomb blast amid Russia-Ukraine war
2:2
Breaking News : Defense expert Brahma Chelani warns India about China
4:37
AAP spokesperson Atishi raised these questions on CBI
1:0
Ranveer Singh caught in photoshoot controversy, summons issued
Congress president,Congress,Congress president election,President election,congress president election 2022,Congress Party,congress president election news,rahul gandhi congress president election,New Congress President,Indian National Congress,Congress president elections 2022,Congress party news,congress party latest video,Congress presidential election,congress party video,congress election 2022,Rahul Gandhi,Congress,