When will Congress get a new president? To be announced by this date

Congress has been waiting for a new president for a long time. There is a churning going on in the party for several days regarding this. Meanwhile, there is news that the election has been announced for the post of president in the Congress party. From August 20, elections will be held for the new president of the Congress.

| Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 09:50 PM IST

