WHO Report: 5 year old children are also victims of depression

A shocking report has come out about WHO's mental health. So far, the figures of increasing depression in men and women have come to the fore, but this time 14 percent of the world's adolescents are suffering from some mental illness, this fact has come to the fore in the recent report.

| Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 01:14 PM IST

