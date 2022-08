Who will be next after Zawahiri ?

US President Joe Biden announces that al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri has been killed. But now questions are also being raised that who will be next after terrorist gangster Zawahiri.

| Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 12:42 PM IST

