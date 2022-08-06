NewsVideos

Who will be the new Vice President between Jagdeep Dhankhar and Margaret Alva?

Vice President Election 2022: Who will be the new Vice President between Jagdeep Dhankhar and Margaret Alva? Today will be decided...2: Voting will be done today for who will be the new Vice-President of the country. In this voting, the members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will cast their votes. For this, voting will be held in Parliament House from 10 am to 5 pm. Counting of votes will start immediately after this polling is over. The results of the elections will be declared by late evening after the counting of votes.

|Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 11:52 AM IST
All Videos

Namaste India: Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi
2:0
Namaste India: Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi
Voting begins for Vice Presidential election; PM Modi casts his vote first
17:27
Voting begins for Vice Presidential election; PM Modi casts his vote first
Namaste India: Who will be the new Vice President of the country
3:16
Namaste India: Who will be the new Vice President of the country
The havoc of Lumpy disease spreading among animals in Rajasthan
3:15
The havoc of Lumpy disease spreading among animals in Rajasthan
Major accident in Udhampur; 8 students injured
3:8
Major accident in Udhampur; 8 students injured

