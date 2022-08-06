Who will be the new Vice President between Jagdeep Dhankhar and Margaret Alva?

Vice President Election 2022: Who will be the new Vice President between Jagdeep Dhankhar and Margaret Alva? Today will be decided...2: Voting will be done today for who will be the new Vice-President of the country. In this voting, the members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will cast their votes. For this, voting will be held in Parliament House from 10 am to 5 pm. Counting of votes will start immediately after this polling is over. The results of the elections will be declared by late evening after the counting of votes.

| Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

