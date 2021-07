"Whoever says that Muslims should not live in India, he is not a Hindu", RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on July 4 urged Muslims to "not fall into the cycle of fear", asserting that all Indians have the same DNA and Islam is not under threat in India. He also targeted those involved in lynchings.