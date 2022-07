Why did Uddhav Thackeray reach Shiv Sena Bhavan after Shinde's oath?

A day after Eknath Shinde's swear-in, Uddhav Thackeray reached Shiv Sena Bhavan with party leaders. According to reports, he will hold an important meeting and a press conference.

| Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 02:22 PM IST

