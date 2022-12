videoDetails

Why Gujarat has so much faith in Modi?

| Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 12:04 AM IST

The credit for BJP's victory in Gujarat goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Vijay Rath of BJP started in 2001 by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi continues in 2022 as well. For the first time in 2014, Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister. After which he became the PM for the second consecutive time in 2019 as well.