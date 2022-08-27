Why is the dragon afraid of the Taiwan wall?

If there is one word most common in the war triangle between China, Taiwan and America, it is semiconductor chip. Taiwan has nothing in front of China in terms of military strength and despite this China is not attacking Taiwan. This is because Taiwan has that Brahmastra in front of which even countries like China and America cannot do anything and that Brahmastra is a small semiconductor chip

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 07:00 PM IST

