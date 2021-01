Why is the history of Nilganj's massacre unheard?

Everyone knows the history of Jallianwala Bagh, how General Dyer massacred the innocent Indians. But you would not know that there was a bigger massacre in India than Jallianwala Bagh. In 1945, ie 76 years ago, in the Nilaganj massacre, 2300 soldiers of Azad Hind Fauj were gunned down by the British soldiers. Today, on the 125th birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose, know the history of the massacre of Nilganj.