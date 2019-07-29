Why it's critical to remove article 35A from J&K?

The Union Home Ministry’s order of rushing 10,000 additional paramilitary personnel to Kashmir followed by a police missive on riot control equipment have amplified apprehensions on the ground about the removal of the Article 35A and Article 370. Though the Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday clarified that Centre's decision to deploy additional paramilitary forces in the state was a routine exercise, speculations were rife that the troops were inducted and trained to prepare for a big event after the conclusion of the Amarnath Yatra on 15 August. New Delhi based news agency IANS quoting to