Why Sanket Mahadev Sargar is upset with winning the silver medal?

India's account has been opened with a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games being played in Birmingham, England. Sanket Mahadev Sargar has given India its first silver medal in the Birmingham Commonwealth. Listen to what was told in a conversation with Zee News from the medal winning sign.

| Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 07:56 PM IST

