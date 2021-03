'Why sari, Mamata should wear Bermuda': Dilip Ghosh

In a very controversial statement, West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh asks CM Mamata Banerjee to 'wear Bermuda instead of sari' to show her bandaged leg to people. The TMC, later on, reacted sharply over the remark posting a video of Ghosh’s speech on its Twitter handle, and describing his comments as “distasteful” and “condemnable”.