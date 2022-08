Will BJP return to Jharkhand?

The Central Election Commission has recommended the cancellation of the assembly membership of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. It has been decided that he will have to resign from the post of Chief Minister.

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 03:30 PM IST

The Central Election Commission has recommended the cancellation of the assembly membership of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. It has been decided that he will have to resign from the post of Chief Minister.