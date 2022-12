Will BJP win the battle of Gujarat with Modi's pledge?

| Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 09:38 PM IST

PM Modi's 54 kilometer long road show has taken place in Ahmedabad today. Now Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy is in the last leg of Pushpanjali Yatra. PM's roadshow will pass through 13 Vidhan Sabhas. However, PM Modi's roadshow started a little later than the scheduled time. PM Modi is campaigning for the second phase. Voting for the second phase is to be held on December 5.