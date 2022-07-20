NewsVideos

Will Hindus prevail over Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections?

Along with Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, elections can also be held in Jammu and Kashmir in November-December this year. It is being said that the Election Commission has also started preparations to conduct of elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Assembly elections will be held for the first time after the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. In this report, see how Hindu-majority Jammu will now dominate over Muslim-majority Kashmir?

|Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 10:12 PM IST
Along with Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, elections can also be held in Jammu and Kashmir in November-December this year. It is being said that the Election Commission has also started preparations to conduct of elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Assembly elections will be held for the first time after the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. In this report, see how Hindu-majority Jammu will now dominate over Muslim-majority Kashmir?

All Videos

Here are essential Ingredients that you must have in your kitchen for Monsoon | Zee English News
Here are essential Ingredients that you must have in your kitchen for Monsoon | Zee English News
Taal Thok Ke: Moosewala Case -- Shooters fleeing to Pakistan killed in encounter
50:55
Taal Thok Ke: Moosewala Case -- Shooters fleeing to Pakistan killed in encounter
Agenda India Ka: Europe reeling under effect of climate change
36:44
Agenda India Ka: Europe reeling under effect of climate change
Time Machine: When an inspector asked PM to give bribe
15:30
Time Machine: When an inspector asked PM to give bribe
UK gets slapped with heat waves of 40°C | Zee News English | World
UK gets slapped with heat waves of 40°C | Zee News English | World

Trending Videos

Here are essential Ingredients that you must have in your kitchen for Monsoon | Zee English News
50:55
Taal Thok Ke: Moosewala Case -- Shooters fleeing to Pakistan killed in encounter
36:44
Agenda India Ka: Europe reeling under effect of climate change
15:30
Time Machine: When an inspector asked PM to give bribe
UK gets slapped with heat waves of 40°C | Zee News English | World
jammu and kashmir election 2022,jammu and kashmir election 2022 update,jammu and kashmir election date,Jammu and Kashmir news,persimmon in jammu and kashmir,Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections,kashmir muslims,jammu vidhansabha seat,kashmir vidhan sabha seat,Ladakh news,Article370,what is new in jammu kashmir,big change in kashmir,kashmir muslims,hindu in jammu,PM Modi,Amit Shah,Mehbooba Mufti,