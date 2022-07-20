Will Hindus prevail over Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections?

Along with Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, elections can also be held in Jammu and Kashmir in November-December this year. It is being said that the Election Commission has also started preparations to conduct of elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Assembly elections will be held for the first time after the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. In this report, see how Hindu-majority Jammu will now dominate over Muslim-majority Kashmir?

| Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 10:12 PM IST

Along with Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, elections can also be held in Jammu and Kashmir in November-December this year. It is being said that the Election Commission has also started preparations to conduct of elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Assembly elections will be held for the first time after the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. In this report, see how Hindu-majority Jammu will now dominate over Muslim-majority Kashmir?