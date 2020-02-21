Will interlocutors return to Shaheen Bagh after 2 days of negotiations with no result

Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors Senior lawyer Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran returned to Shaheen Bagh on February 20 for the second day of negotiations and said they would attempt to find a solution while letting Shaheen Bagh stay. The second round of talks between the protesters and interlocutors ended without any resolution and with a reiteration of the demand for repealing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Now the question is will the interlocutors return to Shaheen Bagh again.