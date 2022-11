Will Mumbai's dentist testimony is going to prove as a crucial evidence in shraddha murder case

The testimony of a Mumbai dentist can prove to be important in the Shraddha murder case. Please tell that in 2021, Shraddha went to a dentist for treatment. During this, Aftab also went with Shraddha. The jaws found by the police during the investigation can be matched with the dentist's report. So that the evidence found against Aftab can be stamped with authenticity.