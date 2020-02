Will they raise 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan if they are opposing CAA?

A sedition case has been filed against a girl in Bengaluru after she raised pro-Pakistan slogans at a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who was present at the event, distanced himself and his party - All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) - from the sloganeering, saying, "We, in no way, support our enemy nation Pakistan." In this segment of 10 AM debate we ask- CAA पर ऐतराज तो क्या कहेंगे Pakistan जिंदाबाद?