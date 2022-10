Without Valmiki the world would not have known Rama, this society is the pride of the nation - RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

| Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 04:33 PM IST

Today is the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki. The country is celebrating the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki with great pomp and gaiety. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat attended the program of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti organized at Nana Rao Park