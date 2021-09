Woman raped and brutally assaulted with iron rod in Mumbai

A heart-wrenching incident like 'Nirbhaya' has come to the fore in the country's financial capital Mumbai, where a woman was raped. After the rape, the accused put a rod in the private organ of the woman. The police swung into action as soon as the incident was reported. This shameful incident is from Saki Naka area of ​​Mumbai.