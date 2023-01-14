हिन्दी
Work on demolition of hotels begins in Joshimath
|
Updated:
Jan 14, 2023, 04:22 PM IST
In Joshimath, the district administration had decided to demolish two hotels on buildings facing potential danger due to landslides. The work of demolishing the hotels has started.
