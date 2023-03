videoDetails

World Boxing Championship: After victory, Neetu Ghanghas and Sweety Boora special conversation with Zee Media

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 11:46 PM IST

India's two daughters have created history in the World Boxing Champion. Boxer Neetu Ghanghas and Boxer Sweety Boora have won gold. Neetu Ghanghas defeated Mongolian boxer in the final. So there boxer Sweety Bura has defeated China's boxer in the final.