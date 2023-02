videoDetails

Worship of Divine Shaligram Stones being conducted in Ayodhya

| Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

Shaligram rocks from Janakpur had reached Ayodhya late at night and now the divine rocks are being worshipped. After the puja, the stones will be handed over to the Ram Mandir Trust. The idols of Lord Rama and Mother Sita will be made from these rocks during the construction of the Ram temple.