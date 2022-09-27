हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
ZNAA’22
MSME Summit
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
ZNAA’22
MSME Summit
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Worship of Maa Durga at Aligarh's BJP leader Ruby Khan's house
|
Updated:
Sep 27, 2022, 11:23 AM IST
BJP leader Ruby Khan is once again in the headlines. Ruby Khan is worshiping Navratri in her house. At the same time, she also said that she is not going to be afraid of any fatwa.
×
All Videos
11:30
PFI raids in 8 states
3:30
Rajasthan Congress News: Talks between Sonia Gandhi and Gehlot - Sources
1:37
Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot spoke to Rahul and Sonia Gandhi
10:30
Watch Zee News' exclusive conversation with Ankita Bhandari's friend
2:28
No entry in Garba pandals of Madhya Pradesh without identity card
Trending Videos
11:30
PFI raids in 8 states
3:30
Rajasthan Congress News: Talks between Sonia Gandhi and Gehlot - Sources
1:37
Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot spoke to Rahul and Sonia Gandhi
10:30
Watch Zee News' exclusive conversation with Ankita Bhandari's friend
2:28
No entry in Garba pandals of Madhya Pradesh without identity card
Ruby Khan,fatwa against bjp leader ruby khan,Aligarh News,mufti issues fatwa against bjp leader ruby khan,ruby khan aligarh,ruby khan fatwa,fatwa against ruby khan,ruby khan celebrating ganesh chaturthy,ruby khan ganesh chaturthy,aligarh ruby khan,Aligarh,Hindi News,aligarh rubi khan,ruby asif khan,Latest News,bjp leader ruby asif khan,Breaking News,maulana on ruby khan,bjp leader ruby khan,Top news,live news,