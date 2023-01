videoDetails

Wrestlers Protest: Bajrang Punia says 'The strike will end only after the demands are met"

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 04:42 PM IST

Wrestlers continue to protest against Wrestling Association President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Today is the third day of the protest and the wrestlers are in a cross mood. In the press conference, Bajrang Punia has said that the strike will end only after the demands are fulfilled.