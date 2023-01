videoDetails

Wrestlers Protest: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's proposal to wrestlers

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 04:48 PM IST

Wrestlers are on strike against the President of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Meanwhile, big information has come to the fore. In the meeting of wrestlers with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, it was proposed that if the players agree, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh can separate himself from WFI till the investigation report comes.